AIIB appoints Gustavo De Rosa as chief financial officer

The former Inter-American Development Bank CFO has relocated from Washington D.C. for the Beijing-based role.
September 02, 2026

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has appointed Gustavo De Rosa as chief financial officer (CFO), effective August 31.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].