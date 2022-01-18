AFF: Product, policy and technological innovation needed to tackle green finance gap

Experts at this year’s Asian Financial Forum discussed the barriers to the acceleration of green finance, and ongoing initiatives to address some of its challenges.
January 18, 2022

The continued surge in green and sustainability-linked issuances demonstrates the growing acceptance of such products as a tool for corporates and sovereigns to meet their ESG objectives  

However, the space remains riddled with pain points that prevent green finance from taking off on a wider scale, suggested Ben McQuhae, founder at law firm Ben McQuhae and Co, and vice president and special advisor to the chairman of the Hong Kong Green Finance Association (HKGFA)

Moderating a panel titled “Innovation in Sustainable Finance” at the recent Asian Financial Forum (AFF), McQuhae identified greenwashing, the absence of carbon pricing, and lack of regulation, as just some of the challenges that remain to be addressed...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222