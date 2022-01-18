AFF: Product, policy and technological innovation needed to tackle green finance gap

The continued surge in green and sustainability-linked issuances demonstrates the growing acceptance of such products as a tool for corporates and sovereigns to meet their ESG objectives

However, the space remains riddled with pain points that prevent green finance from taking off on a wider scale, suggested Ben McQuhae, founder at law firm Ben McQuhae and Co, and vice president and special advisor to the chairman of the Hong Kong Green Finance Association (HKGFA)

Moderating a panel titled “Innovation in Sustainable Finance” at the recent Asian Financial Forum (AFF), McQuhae identified greenwashing, the absence of carbon pricing, and lack of regulation, as just some of the challenges that remain to be addressed...