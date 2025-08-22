ADB provides $410m package for Pakistan copper-gold mine

The financing is the largest foreign direct investment in Pakistan's history and is expected to help create the world's fifth largest copper mine in Chagai, which is expected to start producing copper in 2028.
August 22, 2025

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a financing package for the Reko Diq copper-gold mine in Pakistan. ADB’s contribution consists of up to $300 million in senior loans to the Reko Diq Mining Company Private (RDMC), which owns the mine, and a $110 million partial credit guarantee to cover the equity component of the government of Balochistan.

 

In a media release, the ADB said it is one of several agencies funding the first phase of Reko Diq, and that it is "an innovative financing package that will help unlock greater private capital by derisking this investment." 

The ADB added that the ginancing for the project will be the largest foreign direct investment in Pakistan’s history.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media