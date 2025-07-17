ACT drops bid for Seven & i

Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT) has announced that it has withdrawn its proposal to acquire Seven & i Holdings (Seven & i) “due to a lack of constructive engagement by Seven & i”, according to a letter from the board of directors, dated July 16.

The letter said: “We have repeatedly sought a friendly dialogue with the Ito family [the founders] but they have not been open to any conversation.”

In a response, Seven & i said that it “confirms that ACT has unilaterally decided to end discussions and withdraw its proposal to acquire the company. While we are disappointed by ACT’s decision, and disagree with their numerous mischaracterisations, we are not surprised.”

The group added that the global economy has changed since the acquistion proposal was first made in August last year. The $39 billion bid was rejected, before ACT came back with a renewed bid of $46 billion. Seven & i set up a taskforce to look into the deal.

The deal would have been a record breaker and created a global retail giant with a large Asian footprint. It was also a huge test for corporate Japan.

Meanwhile, Seven & i has agreed to the sale of its superstore business to Bain Capital and is set to separate and IPO its US business, as the Japanese business tries to unlock value for shareholders, according to a company announcement earlier this year in March.