Achievement Awards 2019 – Australia/NZ Part 1

BEST IPO

HomeCo, A$325 million

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan

Legal advisers: Baker McKenzie, Gilbert + Tobin



BEST SECONDARY OFFERING

AMP placement, A$650 million

Credit Suisse, UBS

Legal advisers: Ashurst, King & Wood Mallesons, Sullivan & Cromwell



BEST M&A DEAL

Brookfield Business Partners acquires Healthscope, A$4.4 billion

Adviser to Brookfield: BofA Securities

Adviser to Healthscope: UBS

Legal advisers: King & Wood Mallesons, Herbert Smith Freehills



BEST LOCAL BOND

Pacific National MTN, A$450 million

ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, MUFG, National Australia Bank

Legal adviser: Allens



BEST INTERNATIONAL BOND

Toyota Finance Australia senior unsecured notes, €1.15 billion

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC, Societe Generale

Legal advisers: Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, King & Wood Mallesons



BEST HYBRID (JOINT WINNERS)

BNP Paribas perpetual NC5.5 Tier-1 notes, A$300 million

ANZ, BNP Paribas, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Nomura, TD Securities, Westpac

Legal adviser: Allen & Overy



Macquarie Tier-1 capital notes, A$905.5 million

ANZ, Citi, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Evans Dixon, J P Morgan, Macquarie Capital, Morgans Financial, National Australia Bank, Westpac

Legal adviser: King & Wood Mallesons



BEST DEBT FINANCE DEAL

Columbus Capital’s Vermillion 2019-1 RMBS, A$250 million

Credit Suisse, MUFG, Natixis, Standard Chartered, Westpac

Legal advisers: King & Wood Mallesons, Allen & Overy



BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE DEAL – CORPORATE

Woolworths green bond, A$400 million

ANZ, Citi, JP Morgan

Legal advisers: Clifford Chance, King & Wood Mallesons



BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE DEAL – FINANCIAL INSTITUTION

New South Wales Treasury Corporation sustainability bond, A$1.8 billion

ANZ, BofA Securities, National Australia Bank

Legal adviser: Ernst & Young, King & Wood Mallesons



BEST PROJECT FINANCE DEAL

Kiamal Solar Farm, A$250 million

ANZ, ING, Natixis

Legal advisers: Herbert Smith Freehills, King & Wood Mallesons



MOST INNOVATIVE DEAL

AGL Energy syndicated sustainability-linked loan, A$600 million

ANZ, BNP Paribas

Legal advisers: Ashurst, Herbert Smith Freehills



BEST NEW ZEALAND DEAL

Kathmandu acquires Rip Curl plus acquisition financing, A$350 million

Advisers to Kathmandu: Credit Suisse, Jarden

Adviser to Rip Curl: Gresham

Financing arrangers: Credit Suisse, Deutsche Craigs, Jarden

Legal advisers: Chapman Tripp, Gadens, Gilbert + Tobin, Herbert Smith Freehills, Russell McVeagh