A statement from the publishers of FinanceAsia and CorporateTreasurer

Haymarket has reorganised its finance brands that will see FinanceAsia and CorporateTreasurer focused on providing audiences and clients with industry leading awards programmes and engaging, high-level forums and conferences.

As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, digital content on both websites will run at limited capacity. This will allow Haymarket time to further invest in and strengthen its events portfolio to provide audiences with our award-winning content, personal connections and leads at a time when businesses around the region must change the way they operate.

FinanceAsia, which was founded in 1996 to cover capital market developments in Asia Pacific, will build out its industry recognition programmes, including the Achievement Awards, Country Awards and Asia’s Best Companies, as well as the China Fixed Income conference and a series of new and high-level events throughout 2021.

CorporateTreasurer will continue to run our CTWeek and CTHK series, an innovative event format that brings together corporate treasurers and CFOs to engage with a programme of interactive master classes in Singapore and Hong Kong.

The refocus of Haymarket’s finance portfolio comes as AsianInvestor celebrates its 20-year anniversary with the digital launch of Asset Owner Insights, a product comprising key investment data of Asia’s most influential asset owners. We will combine AsianInvestor’s award-winning exclusive news, profiles and analysis with a near real-time data service into a premium subscription package.

The finance titles portfolio will be managed by Atifa Silk as Haymarket Media Asia’s Group Director.

The changes to CorporateTreasurer and FinanceAsia are effective from today 23 April 2020.If you are a subscriber your account manager will be in touch with you to review your options.

For further information, please contact Atifa Silk, Asia’s Group Director at atifa.silk@haymarket.asia or Iain Bell, Head of Events at iain.bell@haymarket.asia

Haymarket Media Group