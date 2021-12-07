A rough ride lies ahead as Didi prepares for a Hong Kong listing

By delisting out of New York and switching over to Hong Kong, Chinese ride-sharing company, Didi, is setting a path for other Chinese technology groups that hold customer data.
December 07, 2021

The company known for moving people in China, is now heading out of the US.

In less than a year since its US initial public offering IPO in June, Chinese ride-hailing group Didi Chuxing Didi announced on Chinese blogging website, Weibo, its plans to delist from New York as well as preparation to reissue its shares in Hong Kong. The announcement on December 3 follows months of regulatory scrutiny from Beijing that has seen Didi’s market value be wiped out by more than half, and the launch of a probe into its collection of personal information.

Didi’s delisting speaks volumes for the sector and adds...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222