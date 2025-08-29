360 One Asset buys 50% of Pune business park from Brookfield

The deal for 50% of Bluegrass Business Park, which is worth $280m, includes an under-construction office tower and a one-million square foot tower leased to Mastercard.
August 29, 2025

India’s 360 One Asset, through its real assets funds, has acquired a 50% stake in Bluegrass Business Park from Brookfield Asset Management’s private real estate fund.

