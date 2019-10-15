Investors explain why they shun big-ticket investments in unicorns.
October 15, 2019
China's "sharing economy" boom might have been over-sold, but specific sectors retain great potential. A $120m funding round offers clues on how to carve out a share of the office market.
August 13, 2018
WeWork's Chinese rival aims to become the world's largest co-working space provider by 2020 by expanding aggressively into other Asian cities.
June 13, 2018
Appetite is growing for investments in China's shared office sector following WeWork's bold expansion in the country.
June 05, 2018
China's Jack Ma wannabes are desperate for hip, shared office space. US giant WeWork is buying rival Naked Hub to put it on the fast track to serve the booming start-up scene.
April 12, 2018
Hony Capital and parent company Legend Holdings plan to expand the US shared-office-space startup WeWork in China after leading its latest round of financing.
July 10, 2016
