The global payments processor has invested in Gojek as well as earlier backing Grab.
July 17, 2019
Citi joins Syncada’s network to provide solutions for corporate clients, and also opens an outlet in Chongqing airport in China.
April 05, 2011
Visa develops a new payment service in India, while BNY Mellon enhances its Liquidity Direct solution.
November 22, 2010
Visa and Monitise agree to build a mobile payments platform in India, while the Philippines moves closer to a central remittance processing platform.
May 31, 2010
Company veteran David Lee takes the region's top post.
December 16, 2008
Visa Commerce aims to bridge the gap in online business-to-business transactions.
July 19, 2001
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site in 10 second(s)