toll roads

The investment firms are committing a combined $600m in toll road owner Maple Infrastructure Trust.
September 15, 2026
The Indonesian government sells 30% of Jasa Marga, pricing the IPO towards the top of the range to raise $380 million.
October 28, 2007
Islamic investors take 50% of the deal, which is upsized to $850 million after being 13 times covered.
June 27, 2007
The $600 million bond issue has a similar structure to Khazanah's first exchangeable sukuk, but will pay a higher coupon and be exchangeable into PLUS Expressways.
June 25, 2007
The toll road operator sells $118 million worth of shares to help pay for its transition into a property developer.
November 09, 2006
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