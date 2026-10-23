Malaysia’s Joint Committee on Climate Change (JC3) met last month to outline five initiatives to expedite the market’s transition to net zero. FA spoke to experts to assess the regulatory environment that Malaysia is working to cultivate, in support of climate-conscious investment.
As the South Asian economy looks to eliminate interest from its banking system, Fitch Ratings' global head of Islamic finance, Bashar Al Natoor, examines what this could mean for the country’s Islamic finance sector.
Aamir Khan was parachuted into the top job in mid-August and has since swept through the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan streamlining and simplifying regulations. He spoke to FinanceAsia about his vision to re-ignite the country’s capital markets.