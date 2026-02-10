singapore exchange

Jardine Matheson in Mandarin Oriental take private bid

The proposal values the group at $4.2bn and will involve delisting from the Singapore Exchange. Alibaba and Ant Group have agreed to buy 13 floors of Mandarin Oriental's new Hong Kong office building One Causeway Bay; the group is expanding in Seoul.
October 21, 2025

SGX gains momentum after market reforms

The Equity Market Development Plan has helped boost IPOs and valuations this year, including SGX's appeal for secondary listings, such as US data firm AvePoint. FA spoke with experts at Cooley and Grasshopper Asia.
October 14, 2025

Pipeline suggests another busy year for Chinese IPOs in the US

Bank of New York Mellon's head of Asia-Pacific DRs says the bank is in talks with some 15 US listing candidates. He also expects innovative Asian products like HDRs, IDRs and Singapore's GlobalQuote board to develop further this year.
February 07, 2011