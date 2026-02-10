The proposal values the group at $4.2bn and will involve delisting from the Singapore Exchange. Alibaba and Ant Group have agreed to buy 13 floors of Mandarin Oriental's new Hong Kong office building One Causeway Bay; the group is expanding in Seoul.
The Equity Market Development Plan has helped boost IPOs and valuations this year, including SGX's appeal for secondary listings, such as US data firm AvePoint. FA spoke with experts at Cooley and Grasshopper Asia.
The city-state has plans to expand current climate disclosure requirements to a wider group of listed and unlisted companies active in the market. Ahead of implementation, Srac invites market feedback.
Bank of New York Mellon's head of Asia-Pacific DRs says the bank is in talks with some 15 US listing candidates. He also expects innovative Asian products like HDRs, IDRs and Singapore's GlobalQuote board to develop further this year.
The Chinese manufacturer of cardio-cerebral vascular drugs raises $741 million by pricing its shares at 26.7 times next year's earnings, making it the most expensive new stock to list in Hong Kong this year.