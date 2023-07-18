Pan Gongsheng is expected to further reform China’s capital markets.
July 18, 2023
Rising US Treasury yields could cause another selloff in Asian fixed income markets, but Morgan Stanley sees opportunities in longer-duration investment grade credit.
December 12, 2013
Insurers in Asia are turning to higher yield and less liquid assets in order to enhance absolute returns, preparing for Fed tapering in 2014, according to a global insurance survey.
October 28, 2013
The Fed cannot create inflation as long as the postwar generation is paying off mortgages and emerging markets are struggling under huge external debts, says CLSA’s Russell Napier.
September 26, 2013
Markets have over-reacted to the taper and under-estimated the persistence of low inflation, says Ethan Harris, co-head of global economics at BofA Merrill.
September 18, 2013
Rating agency Standard & Poor’s questions the Japanese prime minister’s ability to achieve needed reforms.
April 23, 2013
Japan accused by senior Chinese banker of using quantitative easing to avoid dealing with the true sources of deflation.
April 08, 2013
QE1 and QE2 didn’t work, and nor did Zirp or Twist or anything else. Now the Fed chairman is turning to economics blogs for help. Why not?
September 16, 2012
Quantitative easing devalues the dollar's status and creates an unstable world, warns HSBC's chief economist Stephen King.
January 16, 2011
America’s second round of so-called quantitative easing will hurt Asian growth, according to our web poll last week.
November 15, 2010
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site in 10 second(s)