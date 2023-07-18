quantitative easing

Investment grade Asia offers refuge from taper

Rising US Treasury yields could cause another selloff in Asian fixed income markets, but Morgan Stanley sees opportunities in longer-duration investment grade credit.
December 12, 2013

QE can’t make baby boomers spend more

The Fed cannot create inflation as long as the postwar generation is paying off mortgages and emerging markets are struggling under huge external debts, says CLSA’s Russell Napier.
September 26, 2013

Reasons to be cheerful about US growth

Markets have over-reacted to the taper and under-estimated the persistence of low inflation, says Ethan Harris, co-head of global economics at BofA Merrill.
September 18, 2013

S&P warns on Abenomics

Rating agency Standard & Poor’s questions the Japanese prime minister’s ability to achieve needed reforms.
April 23, 2013

Bernanke borrows from bloggers for QE3

QE1 and QE2 didn’t work, and nor did Zirp or Twist or anything else. Now the Fed chairman is turning to economics blogs for help. Why not?
September 16, 2012

Easy on the easing

America’s second round of so-called quantitative easing will hurt Asian growth, according to our web poll last week.
November 15, 2010