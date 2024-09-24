prudential

Counting the cost of a Prudential Asia sale

Speculation is rife that Chinese insurer Ping An is eyeing the Asian division of British peer Prudential, but other outcomes are being mooted. What would this mean for each firm?
August 12, 2018

Pru beats Amundi in Thai asset manager auction

Banks in Southeast Asia are selling their asset-management arms as risk-management costs rise and clients seek more adventurous products, drawing interest from Western insurers.
July 26, 2018

Noble's equity shareholders ask for more

A lawsuit and stock sales underline equity shareholders continuing dissatisfaction with Noble's proposed restructuring as the group defaults on its March 2018 bond issue.
March 20, 2018

Richard Li builds an Asian insurer

FWD Group’s newly appointed CEO Huynh Thanh Phong talks to FinanceAsia about how he is turning entrepreneur Richard Li’s vision of a pan-Asian insurer into a reality
April 16, 2014

AXA bullish on Asian growth

François-Valéry Lecomte, AXA Asia chief financial officer, tells FinanceAsia how the French insurer plans to knock Germany’s Allianz out of top three slot among foreign life insurers in the region by 2015.
August 13, 2013