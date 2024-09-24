Additional capital raised from CDPQ, GIC, Prudential and Temasek, joins UAE giant climate finance vehicle Alterra.
September 24, 2024
Speculation is rife that Chinese insurer Ping An is eyeing the Asian division of British peer Prudential, but other outcomes are being mooted. What would this mean for each firm?
August 12, 2018
Banks in Southeast Asia are selling their asset-management arms as risk-management costs rise and clients seek more adventurous products, drawing interest from Western insurers.
July 26, 2018
Over 75% of Noble's senior debt holders agree to its $3.5 billion restructuring plan, a crucial step for the turnaround of the embattled commodities trader.
April 13, 2018
A lawsuit and stock sales underline equity shareholders continuing dissatisfaction with Noble's proposed restructuring as the group defaults on its March 2018 bond issue.
March 20, 2018
FWD Group’s newly appointed CEO Huynh Thanh Phong talks to FinanceAsia about how he is turning entrepreneur Richard Li’s vision of a pan-Asian insurer into a reality
April 16, 2014
AIA’s Mark Tucker tells
FinanceAsia why his multi-billion-dollar deal with Citi will lead to the insurance group's profitable expansion.
February 19, 2014
The PCA Life Assurance sell-down is tightly priced but short-covering and a positive view on Taiwanese financial stocks get the deal across the line.
September 26, 2013
François-Valéry Lecomte, AXA Asia chief financial officer, tells FinanceAsia how the French insurer plans to knock Germany’s Allianz out of top three slot among foreign life insurers in the region by 2015.
August 13, 2013
Prudential buys Thanachart Life Assurance for $585 million and establishes a bancassurance business partnership with Thanachart Bank in Thailand.
November 06, 2012
