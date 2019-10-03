The Hong Kong-based gaming hardware company plans a global expansion of its payments arm. Lim, who has held executive positions at GIC, MAS and within the Singaporean civil service, could prove a useful ally.
It won't be long before people are playing video games without a PC or console, with no need to download them first. Cloud technology is poised to completely change the way the global gaming industry works.
China's dogs and cats get plenty of love from their owners, but it appears there's also plenty of interest from investors with Fullpet planning to use its Series B funding to expand its pet food business.