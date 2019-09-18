Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund continues to divest healthcare assets.
September 18, 2019
Canada's largest single-profession pension plan has poached Ben Chan from Khazanah, part of its expansion plans for the region.
March 15, 2018
Malaysia’s sovereign fund sells $321 million of sukuk exchangeable into Hong Kong-listed Citic Securities amid a strong run in the underlying stock.
January 18, 2018
Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund raised $132 million through its second block sale of CIMB shares since July, and there is still room to cut its stake further.
October 17, 2017
Total equity fundraising in the country surpasses the full year total for 2016 after Khazanah Nasional sells a 3.5% stake in Malaysia Airports.
October 04, 2017
China National Petroleum Corp has to pay up to print a Rmb3 billion debut dim sum bond as pricing in the market favours investors.
October 20, 2011
Khazanah decides to postpone its Rmb300 million to Rmb500 million dim sum bond amid extreme market volatility, while Bosch und Siemens successfully raises Rmb2 billion.
September 22, 2011
US fast-food operator Yum Brands whets investors’ appetite with Rmb350 million dim sum bond, while Nissan Motors and Khazanah line up.
September 19, 2011
