Hong Kong bourse criticises companies held by Red Princess.
March 08, 2022
The Hong Kong-listed property group returns to the US dollar bond markets after funding costs fall.
September 27, 2016
The group's outstanding debt and share price drop as the Shenzhen government freezes the sales of four apartments.
January 15, 2015
The Chinese developer plans to list its majority-owned property management unit that two months ago was valued at $175 million.
August 20, 2013
The Chinese property developer draws decent demand for its five-year high-yield bond.
September 20, 2012
The Sichuan-focused developer looks to tap the market for up to $413 million with six cornerstone investors already signed up.
November 09, 2009
Yet another Chinese property developer enters the IPO fray to battle for investor attention.
October 19, 2009
