Hong Kong bourse criticises companies held by Red Princess.
March 08, 2022
Offshore bonds largely defy a one-notch Moody's downgrade of the sovereign, with secondary prices moving out only by a few basis points — and at least one issuer braving the primary market.
May 24, 2017
India's Eximbank, which is seen as a proxy for the sovereign, attracts a $2.5 billion book and prices inside of State Bank of India's bonds.
July 31, 2012
Asian stocks have lost ground during the past week or so, but our readers aren’t convinced that this is a good dip to buy on.
August 08, 2011
Markets have had all weekend to absorb Friday’s downgrade of the US, but the news is set to cause turmoil in Asia nevertheless.
August 07, 2011
We invite you to make a prediction about the Philippines.
October 29, 2002
