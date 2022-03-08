downgrade

China downgrade does little to sour bonds

Offshore bonds largely defy a one-notch Moody's downgrade of the sovereign, with secondary prices moving out only by a few basis points — and at least one issuer braving the primary market.
May 24, 2017

This is not a buying opportunity

Asian stocks have lost ground during the past week or so, but our readers aren’t convinced that this is a good dip to buy on.
August 08, 2011

US downgrade spooks markets

Markets have had all weekend to absorb Friday’s downgrade of the US, but the news is set to cause turmoil in Asia nevertheless.
August 07, 2011