Happy Chinese New Year to all our readers!
February 09, 2024
Goodbye monkey, hello rooster! FinanceAsia is taking a break for the Chinese New Year holiday. Normal service resumes on Wednesday, February 1.
January 26, 2017
The rush to sell bonds before Chinese New Year has brought issuance to a year-to-date record.
January 19, 2017
Goodbye horse, hello goat.
February 18, 2015
Qingdao City Construction Investment and Chinese developer Century Properties are embarking on global investor roadshows on Monday.
February 01, 2015
Good-bye snake, hello horse.
January 29, 2014
The Chinese aluminium producer hopes to raise up to $2.2 billion from a Hong Kong IPO that is set to close before the Chinese New Year holiday.
January 24, 2011
