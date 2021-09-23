There are fears that Evergrande’s woes may spread beyond China.
September 23, 2021
The semi-government authority will raise A$7.6 billion in debt in the next 12 months, including about A$3 billion from Japanese investors.
May 24, 2005
The Philippines Undersecretary of Finance, Eric Recto, discusses taxes, bonds and fees.
October 04, 2004
Agricultural Federation prices its first deal in Yen as Kexim and Woori launch roadshows for dollars.
January 29, 2004
Peter Chan, head of DBS Bank''s syndicated finance group discusses sovereign borrowers and the bank''s Greater China strategy.
February 12, 2003
Juan Limandibrata, the ADB''s assistant treasurer and funding division head, talks about his big funding needs.
May 01, 2002
