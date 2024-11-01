After two successful editions, Money20/20 Asia will return to Bangkok’s state-of-the-art Queen Sirikit National Convention Center from 21 to 23 April 2026. Money20/20 Asia is the most senior and influential gathering of the global and regional money ecosystem including banks, payments, fintech, tech, startups, retail, financial services, policy, and more. Get the ROI you're looking for with big opportunities with an anticipated 4000 senior-level attendees (1 in 3 are C-suite), over 1200 companies from 75 countries, powerful learnings from 350+ speakers, and over 40 hours of structured and unstructured unparalleled networking to help businesses get ahead of the competition, leading the way for Asian fintech. Money20/20 Asia 2026 sees a new pricing structure to ensure its premium experience is accessible to more even more decision-makers from Asia and beyond, allowing you to maximise your presence, multiply your connections, and amplify your results. Limited tickets available.