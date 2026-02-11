Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026

Forged from over a decade of industry impact and influence, Hong Kong FinTech Week enters a landmark new chapter. Centred on the theme Fintech Nexus: Bridging the World, Building the Future, this flagship event serves as a powerful rallying call to drive connectivity and collaboration across global and Chinese Mainland markets.

The event is built around three engines: AI+, Finance+ and Go Global. AI transforms you. Finance fuels you. And Hong Kong takes you global. As a super-connector between capital, innovation and global markets, Hong Kong is Asia's top finance and tech hub.

Join Asia’s premier tech event, where global leaders from AI, fintech, web3, insurtech, greentech, healthtech, startups, ventures, and more converge to explore the next frontier of technology and turn bold visions into reality.