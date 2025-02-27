We are excited to announce that 29th edition of FinanceAsia's annual flagship Awards, FinanceAsia Awards 2025 is officially open to entries.

As you know, the FinanceAsia Awards recognise the best banks, brokers and rating agencies across Asia. It constitutes one of the best-known and most credible sets of awards in Asia's financial services industry.

We are constantly driven to enhance our Awards, and this year, we are excited to introduce new features, which include expanded categories.

Important Dates:

Entry submission: from 14 January to 27 February 2025, participants will be able to submit their participation on our online platform.

Submission evaluation: from 10 March to 1 April 2025, judges will review participants' submissions to select the winners.

Results announcement: On 7 April 2025, the awardees of the FinanceAsia Awards 2025 will be announced.

Gala dinner: Last but not the least, on 17 June 2025, the Awards Ceremony will be held in Hong Kong.

Please refer to the Awards website for more detailed information - including awards categories, panel of judges, and more. Should you have any questions or require further information, please do not hesitate to reach out.

Thank you for your continued support and looking forward to your participation in the FinanceAsia Awards 2025.