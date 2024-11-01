FinanceAsia Asia's Best Companies 2026

Every year, FinanceAsia publishes the Asia's Best Company Poll to recognise the most influential Asia-based publicly listed companies demonstrating leadership and excellence across their respective sectors over the past 12 months.



In 2025, Asia Pacific markets showed renewed resilience despite global trade challenges, with growing appetite for M&A, capital raising, investment, staffing and IPOs as confidence returned to the region. We value the insight and expertise of investors and analysts in creating this authoritative benchmark of Asia’s most influential companies and their performance relative to peers.

We'd like to invite you to participate by nominating the best Asia-based publicly listed company you believe is leading in its sector. This may be based on recent deal execution, internal structure, completed transactions, ongoing strategy, ESG credentials, or broader corporate behaviour. We also welcome nominations of individuals, including chief financial officers.

The deadline to vote is 5 March at midnight (HKT). Please access the survey via the link here: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8594553/Asia-s-Best-Companies-Poll-2026

As a thank-you, the first 100 voters will receive one month of free, unlimited access to all FinanceAsia content.

Poll results will be published on the FinanceAsia website in March 2026. As FinanceAsia marks its 30th anniversary in 2026, thank you for helping us recognise excellence across the region.

Please note that the Asia's Best Company Poll is open only to investors and analysts. Self-nominations will be disqualified. For any enquiries, please contact us at [email protected].