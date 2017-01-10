The Editors

We explain in detail why the winning institutions from across the region stood out.
January 10, 2017
We explain in detail why the winning deals by category stood out.
January 09, 2017
We explain in detail why the winning deals from countries across the region stood out.
January 08, 2017
Ray Chan is named Journalist of the Year - Investor Services and Technology at the prestigious State Street awards, while sister title AsianInvestor also scoops honours.
November 23, 2016
Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States. As markets slump, we ask investors in Asia for their reactions.
November 09, 2016
Asset Owner Intelligence will offer bespoke reports on Asia’s largest institutional investors, building on more than 15 years of award-winning institutional reporting.
November 01, 2016
FinanceAsia joined sponsors HSBC and S&P Global Ratings to celebrate the launch of its inaugural Asian Bond Investor Survey with a special lunch and panel discussion.
May 26, 2016
May 26, 2016
FinanceAsia announces the winners of its country awards for domestic banks in Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
May 17, 2016
FinanceAsia announces the winners of its country awards for domestic banks in India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Pakistan and the Philippines.
May 16, 2016
