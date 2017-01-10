The Editors

FinanceAsia's Chan scoops top award

Ray Chan is named Journalist of the Year - Investor Services and Technology at the prestigious State Street awards, while sister title AsianInvestor also scoops honours.
November 23, 2016

Trump wins: Asia's reaction

Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States. As markets slump, we ask investors in Asia for their reactions.
November 09, 2016

Photos: Asian Bond Investor Survey launch

FinanceAsia joined sponsors HSBC and S&P Global Ratings to celebrate the launch of its inaugural Asian Bond Investor Survey with a special lunch and panel discussion.
May 26, 2016

Asian Bond Investor Survey launch

FinanceAsia joined sponsors HSBC and S&P Global Ratings to celebrate the launch of its inaugural Asian Bond Investor Survey with a special lunch and discussion at the HSBC Building in Hong Kong.
May 26, 2016

FinanceAsia Country Awards, Part Two

FinanceAsia announces the winners of its country awards for domestic banks in India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Pakistan and the Philippines.
May 16, 2016