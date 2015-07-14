Suzy Waite

Suzy Waite is an ECM reporter at FinanceAsia covering IPOs and secondary offerings. She was previously online editor of AsianInvestor, FA’s sister publication in Hong Kong. Before that, she spent seven years working as a journalist at Euromoney Institutional Investor in New York, writing about the US hedge fund industry for Absolute Return and Alternative Investment News, and commodities for American Metal Market and Metal Bulletin. She graduated from Manhattan College in New York with a BA in English Literature. She can be contacted at suzy.waite@financeasia.com.