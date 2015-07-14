Suzy Waite

Suzy Waite is an ECM reporter at FinanceAsia covering IPOs and secondary offerings. She was previously online editor of AsianInvestor, FA’s sister publication in Hong Kong. Before that, she spent seven years working as a journalist at Euromoney Institutional Investor in New York, writing about the US hedge fund industry for Absolute Return and Alternative Investment News, and commodities for American Metal Market and Metal Bulletin. She graduated from Manhattan College in New York with a BA in English Literature. She can be contacted at suzy.waite@financeasia.com.

Bangladesh hopes green means go

Despite political tensions and violent protests, measures taken by the country's central bank should support future growth.
July 14, 2015

Korean Air block pulled

Hanjin Transportation's plan to offload its entire stake in Korean Air stalls amid market mayhem.
July 08, 2015

Harmonicare Medical's IPO delivers $205m

The private obstetrics and gynaecology hospital group's listing on the Hong Kong bourse priced at the very top of the range despite market turbulence.
July 02, 2015

Universal Medical prices $447m HK IPO

The Chinese healthcare leasing business and healthcare service provider prices shares towards the middle of the range amid intensifying Greek drama.
June 30, 2015