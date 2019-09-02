Suhas Bhat

S&P wins race for China's $11t bond market

Investors can now turn to a familiar face in China as S&P Global is granted the first licence to offer credit ratings services. Will this be a game-changer?
January 29, 2019

Dirty downgrades: how ESG can affect credit ratings

Fitch Ratings will use a new system to study ESG factors when compiling credit ratings. Moody’s warns that debt worth $2.2 trillion across 11 sectors could be downgraded due to environmental risk.
January 09, 2019