Suhas Bhat

Raising funds while paying off debt after a take-private buyout is no mean feat. GLP global treasurer Edwin Tey explains how he managed to pull it off.
September 02, 2019
Famous venture capital fund places bet on supply chain financing shaking up working capital management for good.
August 14, 2019
Investors can now turn to a familiar face in China as S&P Global is granted the first licence to offer credit ratings services. Will this be a game-changer?
January 29, 2019
Fitch Ratings will use a new system to study ESG factors when compiling credit ratings. Moody’s warns that debt worth $2.2 trillion across 11 sectors could be downgraded due to environmental risk.
January 09, 2019
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site in 10 second(s)