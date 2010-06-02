Steven Irvine

Temasek document discusses StanChart intentions (repeat)

This is a rerun of a surprising and revealing Temasek document that by mistake found its way into the hands of a few journalists. The document included questions and answers that outlined the government-owned investment agency’s position with regard to its acquisition of the Khoo family’s stake in Standard Chartered and other related issues.
June 02, 2010

Seoul bankers face ban – again

Here's a rerun of one of our favourite stories -- a 2005 April fool's day piece joking that the Korean FSB had shocked bankers with a new measure that could damage their ability to win mandates.
May 25, 2010

DR roundtable: US still going strong

At a roundtable discussion in Beijing, hosted in conjunction with JPMorgan, Chinese CFOs debate the benefits of listing in the US versus elsewhere.
November 18, 2007

Philippines Roundtable: Going global

In a discussion co-hosted by HSBC, top business leaders from the Philippines talk about the challenges of international expansion and the market potential of China.
November 08, 2007

Will HSBC get KEB?

In spite of yesterdayÆs announcement that HSBC will acquire Lone StarÆs controlling stake in KoreaÆs KEB, this is far from a done deal.
September 03, 2007