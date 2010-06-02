Steven Irvine

This is a rerun of a surprising and revealing Temasek document that by mistake found its way into the hands of a few journalists. The document included questions and answers that outlined the government-owned investment agency’s position with regard to its acquisition of the Khoo family’s stake in Standard Chartered and other related issues.
June 02, 2010
Here's a rerun of one of our favourite stories -- a 2005 April fool's day piece joking that the Korean FSB had shocked bankers with a new measure that could damage their ability to win mandates.
May 25, 2010
At a roundtable discussion in Beijing, hosted in conjunction with JPMorgan, Chinese CFOs debate the benefits of listing in the US versus elsewhere.
November 18, 2007
In a discussion co-hosted by HSBC, top business leaders from the Philippines talk about the challenges of international expansion and the market potential of China.
November 08, 2007
Chung Tong-soo, the head of Invest Korea, says he hopes HSBC's bid will get regulatory approval ôsooner rather than laterö.
September 09, 2007
Robert Bruner has just published a book on the 1907 financial crisis. So what does this expert think about the current bout of volatility? Just how bad could things get?
September 06, 2007
A readers' poll reveals cautious optimism about Asia's economic prospects, but nearly half of all respondents believe the subprime crisis could lead to a US recession.
September 05, 2007
Asia should prove resilient in the wake of the US subprime lending crisis, reckons ANZ's Melbourne-based chief economist, Saul Eslake.
September 04, 2007
In spite of yesterdayÆs announcement that HSBC will acquire Lone StarÆs controlling stake in KoreaÆs KEB, this is far from a done deal.
September 03, 2007
Moves and hires in the bankÆs Asian offices signal that it remains upbeat on the region, and particularly China, India and Korea.
August 19, 2007
