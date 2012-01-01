Kheng-Siang Ng, APAC Head of fixed-income at State Street Global Advisors, says low yield levels across Asian bond markets may rise with profit taking.
David Mazza of State Street Global Advisors discusses the implications of the US fiscal cliff and debt ceiling debates.
Now is the time for investors, financial advisers and institutions to consider shifts in portfolios based on the possible outcome of the US presidential election.
State Street Global Advisors discusses how Asian fixed income investments offer efficient returns relative to risk.