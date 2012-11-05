Solomon Teague

After a multi-year, crisis-induced lull, the sukuk market is back on the rise. But is it a realistic alternative to traditional bonds?
November 05, 2012
US and European investors have been investing in volatility as an asset class for some time, but it has not caught on in Asia. That could be about to change.
July 04, 2012
Public opinion in Japan has turned dramatically against nuclear power. Gas is one of the few realistic options for filling the resulting energy vacuum for this manufacturing giant.
November 02, 2011
