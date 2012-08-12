Simon Osborne
Senior reporter, AsianInvestor
Simon Osborne is a reporter at AsianInvestor. He writes about alternative investments such as hedge funds and private equity. Before he became a journalist, he worked in several financial institutions. He has been in Asia since 1994.
The new chief executive may be in for some restless nights as he tries to wrestle with the challenges facing Hong Kong’s property market.
August 12, 2012
UBS has replaced its head of risk, Maureen Miskovic, with Philip Lofts as the bank attempts to reorganise its management after a $2.3 billion trading loss earlier this year.
December 01, 2011
Sanghyun Lee joins Carlyle from Affinity Equity to head its Korean investment business.
October 31, 2011
One year on, Bob McMillen of MAC Capital gives his views on how Dubai has coped with the crisis, and how it is emerging again.
November 02, 2010
Panellists at the
AsianInvestor and FinanceAsia Asia-Pacific Debt Investor Forum mull over why demand for Chinese distressed assets is relatively low.
July 11, 2010
Distress elsewhere in the world is commanding more investor interest than the Asian variety, say a panel of specialists on the subject.
May 09, 2010
Alternative fund managers chew over some legal niceties in Tokyo, with a focus on opportunities in China.
November 23, 2009
Nice guys can come second. Participants in the secondary market for distressed debt assess the environment.
November 19, 2009
Distressed specialists define their terminology and give their take on the market at the second
AsianInvestor/ FinanceAsia Distressed and Troubled Asset Investing Summit, held in Tokyo.
November 18, 2009
The quivering heaps of toxic debt are being alleviated by government stimulus and unprecedented liquidity.
November 16, 2009
