Samuel Riding

INGÆs Asian dollar bond team predicts a harder sell for its emerging market strategy in 2007 but continues to target riskier assets.
November 30, 2006
Shanghai data provider and California think tank link up to ease investment decision process.
November 20, 2006
The arrest of a senior executive at Huaan Fund Management linked to the Shanghai pensions scandal may be a cautionary tale with a silver lining.
November 09, 2006
The asset management division of the Swiss private bank receives foreign institutional investor approval by China's regulators.
November 06, 2006
The French firm will distribute the Green Planet fund through six retail partners on the back of an increased awareness of SRI investing in Asia.
October 31, 2006
And, in another move, the bank outsources management of a CDO to Lion Capital in Singapore.
October 30, 2006
Dutch asset manager backs the sector as a hedge against rising inflation and economic uncertainty.
October 26, 2006
The asset manager has plans to expand its fund range, develop a fixed-interest presence and increase its institutional exposure.
October 25, 2006
CEO Davis says the Isle of Man-based firm will use Australia as a launching pad for Asia-Pacific expansion.
October 17, 2006
China index market heats up as Shanghai exchange begins breach of contract case against FTSE Xinhua.
October 12, 2006
