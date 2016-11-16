Rupert Walker

Associate editor, FinanceAsia



Rupert Walker is a senior editor and has been a financial journalist based in Hong Kong since 2005. Previously he was employed by Asiamoney, and has written for various magazines and newspapers on assignments in Central Europe, Russia and Africa. Rupert was also a fund manager in London – investing in emerging markets for Govett Investment, working in capital markets for SG Warburg and Goldman Sachs, and setting up a capital markets business in Singapore for NatWest. He has a BA/MA in Modern History from Keble College, Oxford University and an MA in Anthropology from SOAS, London University. He is also a CFA charterholder.