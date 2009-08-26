Rita Raagas De Ramos

Philippine American Life and General Insurance Company is to acquire a 51% stake in Ayala Life Assurance, the life insurance subsidiary of Bank of the Philippine Islands.
August 26, 2009
Changes in Temasek's charter show that the investment arm of the Singapore government will exercise its rights as a shareholder to help create sustainable value.
August 25, 2009
The two are forming an asset management joint venture that will invest in core infrastructure in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
August 19, 2009
Private banks that don't focus on profitable segments won't make it, says Scorpio Partnership.
July 08, 2009
The Carlyle Asia Growth Partners IV fund will invest in high-growth companies in the region, particularly China and India.
July 01, 2009
The global financial crisis has caused the assets of the world's high-net-worth individuals to fall by an unprecedented 19.5% to $32.8 trillion.
June 25, 2009
The newly incorporated company, Sarasin-Alpen (India) Private Limited, will provide advisory and consultancy services.
June 23, 2009
The offer from BlackRock includes the purchase of BGI's iShares business, unless CVC Capital Partners matches the offer.
June 14, 2009
Once the playground of hedge funds, distressed assets are attracting more interest from private banks, boutique firms, local players, sovereign wealth funds and institutions.
May 03, 2009
The US-based alternative investment manager hires Barton Lee to focus on originating and structuring transactions in Korea and other Asian markets.
April 16, 2009
