Richard Morrow

Speculation is rife that Chinese insurer Ping An is eyeing the Asian division of British peer Prudential, but other outcomes are being mooted. What would this mean for each firm?
August 12, 2018
A skeptical take on the development of financial services isn't short of stinging criticism for the industry, but fund managers and asset owners would do well to heed its key message.
December 27, 2016
The deal will create an entity with $45 billion under management in Asia, but there are obstacles to integrating the businesses, note industry observers.
December 06, 2016
SGX plans to sign up to the UN's Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative, FinanceAsia can reveal.
September 02, 2016
In the second part of an interview, the chief global strategist and head of emerging markets for Morgan Stanley Investment Management looks for positives from Asia and beyond.
July 31, 2016
The chief global strategist and head of emerging markets for Morgan Stanley Investment Management explains why growth has slowed and looks for signs of optimism worldwide.
July 25, 2016
The military-backed government in Bangkok hopes spending on transport will add fizz to an underperforming economy.
May 30, 2016
Part state-owned China Molybdenum’s purchase of niobium and phosphate businesses from Anglo American for $1.5 billion could herald fresh Chinese mining M&A boom.
May 02, 2016
Panelists at the Bangladesh Investment Forum were optimistic about the outlook for the country’s capital markets but their hopes are likely to take years to be realised.
April 26, 2016
The decision to cut 5% of Asian relationship managers at its wealth management arm is a tacit admission by the US bank that its targeting of lower-end millionaires was a mistake.
April 13, 2016
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site in 10 second(s)