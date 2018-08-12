Richard Morrow

Counting the cost of a Prudential Asia sale

Speculation is rife that Chinese insurer Ping An is eyeing the Asian division of British peer Prudential, but other outcomes are being mooted. What would this mean for each firm?
August 12, 2018

Book review: What They Do With Your Money

A skeptical take on the development of financial services isn't short of stinging criticism for the industry, but fund managers and asset owners would do well to heed its key message.
December 27, 2016

LGT buys ABN Amro Asia PB in hunt for scale

The deal will create an entity with $45 billion under management in Asia, but there are obstacles to integrating the businesses, note industry observers.
December 06, 2016

Q&A: Ruchir Sharma on growth, China and more

The chief global strategist and head of emerging markets for Morgan Stanley Investment Management explains why growth has slowed and looks for signs of optimism worldwide.
July 25, 2016

Bangladeshi markets to boom – eventually

Panelists at the Bangladesh Investment Forum were optimistic about the outlook for the country’s capital markets but their hopes are likely to take years to be realised.
April 26, 2016