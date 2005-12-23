Peter McMillan

Equity Capital Markets raise $628 million while the debt capital markets grind to a halt
December 23, 2005
Equity Capital Markets hold strong while the Debt Capital Markets slow down.
December 16, 2005
Equity Capital Markets still running strong while Galaxy and UOB keep the Debt Capital Markets afloat.
December 08, 2005
Dongfeng Motor keeps the Equity Capital Markets afloat while Korean banks lift the Debt Capital Markets
December 01, 2005
Issuance for the Equity Capital Markets swells to over $80 billion while the Debt Capital Markets hit $40 billion.
November 24, 2005
The Equity Capital Markets and Debt Capital Markets keep a steady pace.
November 17, 2005
Equity Capital Markets hold course while the Debt Capital Markets stir back to life
November 10, 2005
Equity Capital Markets hits a lull, while Hopson Development boosts the Debt Capital Markets
November 03, 2005
Hynix buoys the Equity Capital Markets while the Debt Capital Markets spring back to life.
October 26, 2005
China Construction Bank takes total issuance for the Equity Capital Markets over the $70 billion mark.
October 21, 2005
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