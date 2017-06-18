Peter McGill

Hopes are rising that regulators will at last sate global players' appetites for stakes of more than 50% in their Chinese securities joint ventures. Golden opportunities await.
June 18, 2017
As regulation and cost pressures hammer banks' research departments, start-up CEO Raghav Kapoor is eyeing what he calls the 'world's most beautiful opportunity'.
May 23, 2017
New European rules are turning the world of sell-side research upside down. The impact will be felt equally hard in Asia, at a time when life is tough enough for banks.
May 22, 2017
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site in 10 second(s)