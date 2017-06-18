Peter McGill

Foreign banks crave bigger slice of China JVs

Hopes are rising that regulators will at last sate global players' appetites for stakes of more than 50% in their Chinese securities joint ventures. Golden opportunities await.
June 18, 2017

Smartkarma plots disruption to research

As regulation and cost pressures hammer banks' research departments, start-up CEO Raghav Kapoor is eyeing what he calls the 'world's most beautiful opportunity'.
May 23, 2017

Asia's banks face research unbundling trauma

New European rules are turning the world of sell-side research upside down. The impact will be felt equally hard in Asia, at a time when life is tough enough for banks.
May 22, 2017