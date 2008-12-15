Nina Mehra

International banks are set to benefit as cash-rich Thai companies look to expand operations overseas, but the continued dominance of paper-based transactions proves a challenge.
December 15, 2008
HSBC will provide cash management services to car and motorcycle finance company Indomobil Finance.
November 26, 2008
The bank promotes four senior transaction bankers in Asia as the business continues to generate solid revenues.
November 19, 2008
The bank pushes cash management and trade finance services in India, despite concerns about the country's resilience to a global economic slowdown.
November 16, 2008
China and Taiwan agree on a landmark trade deal to expand shipping lines, charter and cargo flights. Economists say liberalised capital flows could be next on the agenda.
November 06, 2008
The Bank of New York Mellon poaches Richard Brown from Bank of America to head its Asian payments and trade services business.
November 02, 2008
Businesses are forced to look for alternatives as the financial crisis prompts banks to withdraw credit lines and increase the cost of borrowing, says risk adviser Marsh.
October 29, 2008
Banks are increasingly reluctant to issue new letters of credit as price swings cause orders to be cancelled and prompt some buyers to renege on contracts.
October 28, 2008
Asian employers continue to search for talent, while it is Groundhog Day for financial service professionals in the US and Europe where bad news plagues the job market.
October 08, 2008
The bank adds more cheque processing hubs that allow trade payments to be cleared in the Asian time zone.
October 05, 2008
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site in 10 second(s)