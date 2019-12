Nick Ferguson

Deputy editor, FinanceAsia



Nick Ferguson is the deputy editor of FinanceAsia magazine. During almost 15 years in Asia, he has covered a variety of beats, including structured products and derivatives, securitisation, legal services as well as general macroeconomic trends. Nick has written for several leading financial publications in London and Hong Kong, and has also worked for US law firm White & Case. Nick has a degree in politics from the University of Hull.