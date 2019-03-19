Niall Fraser

Niall Fraser is Chief Correspondent for FinanceAsia. A journalistic career spanning 35 years - 25 of them in Asia - has equipped him with the experience to offer informative, in-depth insights on the business and investment issues that matter. Born and educated in Scotland, Niall is a former editor of Hong Kong's South China Morning Post Sunday edition and has produced award-winning coverage of China's crackdown on corruption in the Macau gaming industry. He specialises in investigative reporting.

Myanmar gets ready to welcome foreign insurers

Its fledgling insurance sector may only stretch to snake bite cover but Myanmar is set to open its doors to the big boys of global finance, and it could yet be the making of its bond market.
February 28, 2019

Word-up: Hong Kong budgets for trouble ahead

Hong Kong finance chief Paul Chan delivers a budget that gives but takes no chances in a world wracked by superpower trade tensions and heightened economic uncertainty.
February 27, 2019

Going to pot: Why cannabis could be Asia's darling bud

As governments across Asia explore the upside of legalising medicinal marijuana and China expands its already substantial hemp production capabilities, major players in the fast-growing international cannabis economy see the region as a key emerging market.
January 30, 2019