Niall Fraser is Chief Correspondent for FinanceAsia. A journalistic career spanning 35 years - 25 of them in Asia - has equipped him with the experience to offer informative, in-depth insights on the business and investment issues that matter. Born and educated in Scotland, Niall is a former editor of Hong Kong's South China Morning Post Sunday edition and has produced award-winning coverage of China's crackdown on corruption in the Macau gaming industry. He specialises in investigative reporting.
As governments across Asia explore the upside of legalising medicinal marijuana and China expands its already substantial hemp production capabilities, major players in the fast-growing international cannabis economy see the region as a key emerging market.