Niall Fraser

Niall Fraser is Chief Correspondent for FinanceAsia. A journalistic career spanning 35 years - 25 of them in Asia - has equipped him with the experience to offer informative, in-depth insights on the business and investment issues that matter. Born and educated in Scotland, Niall is a former editor of Hong Kong's South China Morning Post Sunday edition and has produced award-winning coverage of China's crackdown on corruption in the Macau gaming industry. He specialises in investigative reporting.