Mukul Munish

The large number of emerging market bonds that are due to mature over the next five quarters raises the prospect of high-profile defaults.
October 28, 2008
Global leaders, led by Gordon Brown and Nicolas Sarkozy, are pushing for a reform of the international financial system.
October 26, 2008
Interbank rates in Asia have come down considerably, but recession remains a threat and the risk of high-profile defaults is becoming a reality.
October 23, 2008
Joint efforts made by governments all over the world may help in reviving the wounded debt markets.
October 21, 2008
Korea intends to launch its biggest offer of foreign currency-denominated bonds since 1998, once its currency stabilises.
October 19, 2008
Despite coordinated efforts by US, European and Asian governments, credit markets in Asia remain anaemic.
October 15, 2008
Duke Choi will be responsible for overseeing the Korean fixed-income markets business including interest rate derivatives, foreign exchange and commodities.
October 15, 2008
Morgan Stanley's Gregory Peters warns that Asian economies are not immune as the global economy slides into recession.
October 12, 2008
Hong Kong leads other central banks in cutting interest rates to boost liquidity and stem the plunge in global stockmarkets.
October 08, 2008
Conglomerate Legend Holdings raises $293 million through a seven-year renminbi-denominated bond, while a challenging market environment prompts the PBOC to cut rates again.
October 08, 2008
