Martin Foster

A runaway yen and timely exit strategies at private equity firms are persuading more medium-size Japanese companies that now is the time to jump into the overseas M&A market.
December 06, 2011
Chinese shoppers are rushing to Japan to pick up products unavailable at home, which is a boon for a retail industry suffering from falling household spending.
December 04, 2011
Some multinational banks in Japan have paired up with major players to best serve clients.
January 24, 2011
Why do the multinationals stand out in the trade finance world of Japan?
January 10, 2011
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site in 10 second(s)