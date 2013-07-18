Lars Christensen

Lars Christensen is chief analyst, head of emerging markets research and cross-asset allocation at Danske Bank. Earlier (until January 2001) Lars Christensen worked as an economic policy analyst at Danish Ministry of Economic Affairs. Lars Christensen has a masters degree in economics from the University of Copenhagen. Lars Christensen is the author of the book “Milton Friedman – en pragmatisk revolutionær” (“Milton Friedman – a pragmatic revolutionary”) published in November 2002. He has contributed to numerous other books. In 2006, Lars co-authored the report “Geyser Crisis”, which forecasted a major economic crisis in Iceland. Lars also blogs at marketmonetarist.com. Since it was started in 2011 his blog, The Market Monetarist, has become one of the leading international blogs on monetary policy. Lars has coined the name Market Monetarism, a new school of economic thought that has emerged primarily in the blogosphere. Market Monetarists like Lars advocate that central banks should target the nominal GDP level (NGDP level targeting). Lars is the founder of the Global Monetary Policy Network – an informal network of individuals with interest in monetary policy issues.