Lara Wozniak

BNP adds to India team

Jwalant Nanavati has joined as co-head of corporate finance in India.
January 16, 2013

What to expect from Asian M&A in 2013

Kenji Kimura is Nomura’s global head of M&A. In his first interview since his move to Hong Kong, he discusses the market outlook for 2013.
December 18, 2012