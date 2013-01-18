Lara Wozniak

Korea's retailer E.Land World buys the famous US footwear company, best known for its all-leather tennis shoe.
January 18, 2013
Jwalant Nanavati has joined as co-head of corporate finance in India.
January 16, 2013
Morgan Stanley cut at least 50 bankers across Asia-Pacific during the past week, as part of a global downsizing of its institutional securities group.
January 16, 2013
Images of China's pollution graced the front pages of international newspapers this past weekend, but will all the attention force change? Probably not.
January 15, 2013
The founder of Amias Berman & Co is going back to a big firm, Standard Chartered, to head up its investor client coverage globally.
January 11, 2013
Credit Suisse appoints Claudio de Sanctis as market area head for its Southeast Asia private banking business.
January 10, 2013
Another Citi Asia executive takes on a global role as Brad Hu is named head of risk.
January 09, 2013
Kenji Kimura is Nomura’s global head of M&A. In his first interview since his move to Hong Kong, he discusses the market outlook for 2013.
December 18, 2012
Singapore-based Gunit Chadha and Hong Kong-based Alan Cloete, Deutsche Bank's Asia-Pacific co-CEOs, discuss their outlook for the markets.
December 14, 2012
PetroChina buys interests in two gas projects off the West Australian coast.
December 13, 2012
