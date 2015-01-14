Lara Wozniak

Investment banks need to get with the IT crowd

Digital technologies utilising smart data can help satisfy regulatory requirements, says Accenture. Banks should consider engaging with fintech startups for fresh ideas.
January 14, 2015

Embracing regulation in 2015

Banks must come to terms with the fact that regulatory changes impact everything from highly emotive issues such as bankers' pay to core banking platforms, says Accenture.
December 21, 2014

BNP adds to India team

Jwalant Nanavati has joined as co-head of corporate finance in India.
January 16, 2013

What to expect from Asian M&A in 2013

Kenji Kimura is Nomura’s global head of M&A. In his first interview since his move to Hong Kong, he discusses the market outlook for 2013.
December 18, 2012