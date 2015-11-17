Ken Hu

Ken Hu joined lnvesco in April 2014 as CIO, Fixed Income, Asia Pacific. A fixed income senior investment professional, Ken acts as our primary liaison in Asia Pacific, and leads overall fixed income efforts in the region including growing our fixed income presence there and overseeing fixed income investment products and processes. Ken has nearly 17 years of experience as an investment management professional, with much of his career dedicated to fixed income leadership positions. He joins lnvesco from Bank of China Hong Kong (BOCHK) Asset Management, where he served as chief investment officer for fixed income since January 2011 and won the Best Offshore RMB Manager award from Asia Asset Management in 2012 and 2013. Prior to that he was chief investment officer for Bank of China Group Life Assurance , and director of fixed income for HSBC Private Bank. He also led the investment management activities for First State Investments and Income Partners Asset Management. Ken holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin­ Madison, USA and a Master's Degree in Finance from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. In 2005, he was invited by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology as a Visiting Scholar to teach investment courses for its Bachelor's Degree programme. Ken is both a Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Public Accountant.