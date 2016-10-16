Julie Zhu
Julie Zhu is a senior reporter at FinanceAsia, where she covers corporate finance, capital markets, financial institutions and regulatory changes in Greater China. She was previously a journalist at the Financial Times. Before that, she worked for Reuters in Hong Kong and Xinhua News Agency in Beijing. Julie holds a Masters of Journalism from the University of Hong Kong. She can be contacted at julie.zhu@haymarket.asia.
In the second of a two-part series, we look at how Lenovo founder Liu Chuanzhi's Legend Holdings is building its reputation beyond China, investing in companies such as WeWork.
October 16, 2016
Liu Chuanzhi is best known for setting up Lenovo. Now wants to draw attention to three funds that have quietly become his company’s biggest source of profits.
October 12, 2016
Landmark deal will end the fierce and costly battle between the two rival ride-hailing groups for market share in China.
August 01, 2016
To boost transparency, China’s regulator has banned major A-share company shareholders from using asset management products to subscribe to private share placements.
July 28, 2016
The takeover not only marks one of the largest acquisitions in the television industry but is also the latest foray of LeEco’s chairman Jia Yueting into the US market.
July 26, 2016
Luye Pharma Group has agreed to buy a subsidiary of Swiss counterpart Acino, becoming the latest Chinese healthcare company to look overseas for expansion.
July 26, 2016
Samsung bought a $450 million stake in Chinese electric car maker BYD last week. Analysts think the move made sense for a company that has had previous China hopes dashed.
July 22, 2016
China’s largest film distributor is moving ahead with an IPO it has been considering for more than a decade.
July 20, 2016
China's first joint-venture investment bank looks to expand its mergers and acquisitions franchise abroad to feed the nation's insatiable appetite for big-name purchases.
July 20, 2016
Wang Jun is an expert in genomics and life science. Here he tells
FinanceAsia about his business plans for a digital life with iCarbonX – China's latest unicorn.
July 13, 2016
