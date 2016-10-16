Julie Zhu

Julie Zhu is a senior reporter at FinanceAsia, where she covers corporate finance, capital markets, financial institutions and regulatory changes in Greater China. She was previously a journalist at the Financial Times. Before that, she worked for Reuters in Hong Kong and Xinhua News Agency in Beijing. Julie holds a Masters of Journalism from the University of Hong Kong. She can be contacted at julie.zhu@haymarket.asia.

Liu Chuanzhi builds his Legend abroad

In the second of a two-part series, we look at how Lenovo founder Liu Chuanzhi's Legend Holdings is building its reputation beyond China, investing in companies such as WeWork.
October 16, 2016

Lenovo's founder creates a new Legend

Liu Chuanzhi is best known for setting up Lenovo. Now wants to draw attention to three funds that have quietly become his company’s biggest source of profits.
October 12, 2016

CSRC tightens grip on private placements

To boost transparency, China’s regulator has banned major A-share company shareholders from using asset management products to subscribe to private share placements.
July 28, 2016

LeEco buys US TV maker Vizio for $2 billion

The takeover not only marks one of the largest acquisitions in the television industry but is also the latest foray of LeEco’s chairman Jia Yueting into the US market.
July 26, 2016

China pharma M&A heats up with Luye deal

Luye Pharma Group has agreed to buy a subsidiary of Swiss counterpart Acino, becoming the latest Chinese healthcare company to look overseas for expansion.
July 26, 2016

Samsung boosts China hopes with BYD stake

Samsung bought a $450 million stake in Chinese electric car maker BYD last week. Analysts think the move made sense for a company that has had previous China hopes dashed.
July 22, 2016

Tencent-backed iCarbonX in digital life push

Wang Jun is an expert in genomics and life science. Here he tells FinanceAsia about his business plans for a digital life with iCarbonX – China's latest unicorn.
July 13, 2016