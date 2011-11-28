Jonathan Barlow

Firms want a straight-forward approach to FX risk management as markets remain volatile.
November 28, 2011
Our list of some of the region’s most influential power players and up-and-coming executives in the cash management industry.
November 21, 2011
The new agreement will enable Union Bank of India to issue Asia-bound LCs through its Hong Kong branch.
November 07, 2011
The British bank builds on its transaction banking business with two new appointments.
November 07, 2011
As Citi’s annual Treasury and Finance conference continues in Hong Kong, Citi’s Asia-Pacific GTS head Anthony Nappi sits down with
FinanceAsia to discuss the prospects of CFOs and treasurers in the region.
October 19, 2011
Coca-Cola’s Korean bottling partner moves away from physical cash collection to a mobile-based settlement system.
October 17, 2011
The veteran transaction and corporate banker takes over as J.P. Morgan's head of treasury and securities services in China and as head of treasury services for Greater China.
October 10, 2011
Treasurers and CFOs discuss opportunities and uncertainty in the post-crisis global economic environment.
October 03, 2011
New research from Haymarket Intelligence shows that many regional treasurers are planning to upgrade their treasury systems within the next 12 months.
October 03, 2011
The appointment of Satvinder Singh as global head of TSS and Anjali Mohanty as head of GTB India further strengthens the German bank’s global transaction banking business.
September 26, 2011
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site
in 10 second(s)