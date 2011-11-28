Jonathan Barlow

Treasurers more important than ever, says Nappi

As Citi’s annual Treasury and Finance conference continues in Hong Kong, Citi’s Asia-Pacific GTS head Anthony Nappi sits down with FinanceAsia to discuss the prospects of CFOs and treasurers in the region.
October 19, 2011

J.P. Morgan appoints David Koh to dual roles

The veteran transaction and corporate banker takes over as J.P. Morgan's head of treasury and securities services in China and as head of treasury services for Greater China.
October 10, 2011