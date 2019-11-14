Joe Marsh

Managing Editor, AsianInvestor

Joe Marsh is managing editor of AsianInvestor. With 12 years' of experience in journalism, he previously held various roles at UK publisher Incisive Media from May 2000 to early 2009. He was most recently chief subeditor of Asia Risk magazine for three years. Before that, Joe was staff writer on Energy Risk magazine in New York and London.

How hard could HK property be hit?

Hong Kong real estate prices were already starting to slide before the recent protests accelerated the drop. How far and fast could they fall?
October 18, 2019

Does China still need Hong Kong?

Beijing is keen to end the chaotic situation in Hong Kong and could fast-track efforts to de-emphasise its importance. But does it have a ready replacement? We ask five experts.
October 13, 2019

Hong Kong turmoil fuels HK dollar debate

Is Hong Kong’s currency peg to the US dollar under threat? Perhaps not imminently, but concerns are rising among some investment industry executives.
September 19, 2019