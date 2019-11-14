Joe Marsh
Managing Editor, AsianInvestor
Joe Marsh is managing editor of AsianInvestor. With 12 years' of experience in journalism, he previously held various roles at UK publisher Incisive Media from May 2000 to early 2009. He was most recently chief subeditor of Asia Risk magazine for three years. Before that, Joe was staff writer on Energy Risk magazine in New York and London.
Growth and inflation expectations have rebounded sharply, shows the Bank of America Merrill Lynch monthly fund manager survey. But some allocators remain wary.
November 14, 2019
Assessing how companies approach cyber and data security is increasingly important for investors, but no easy task. Some UK pension funds are setting useful examples on this front.
November 13, 2019
Investors also seem better able to pick passive onshore China equity-heavy products than active ones, finds Morningstar research.
October 29, 2019
Hong Kong real estate prices were already starting to slide before the recent protests accelerated the drop. How far and fast could they fall?
October 18, 2019
Investment into Hong Kong's real estate plunged in the year to June 30, finds new research. And the prevailing political turmoil there may not bode well for future inflows.
October 16, 2019
Beijing is keen to end the chaotic situation in Hong Kong and could fast-track efforts to de-emphasise its importance. But does it have a ready replacement? We ask five experts.
October 13, 2019
The world's second-largest economy is set to continue growing at a faster pace than developed markets, but it must contend with bigger problems than before, say experts.
October 09, 2019
Investors globally have been dumping Asia-Pacific equities for the last four years, but data shows Chinese stocks are bucking that trend despite trade tensions and slowing growth.
September 24, 2019
Is Hong Kong’s currency peg to the US dollar under threat? Perhaps not imminently, but concerns are rising among some investment industry executives.
September 19, 2019
The ongoing trade war between the US and China shows no signs of abating. While it's hurting many nations, some could benefit. Six experts say where the opportunities lie.
September 01, 2019
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site
in 10 second(s)