Jing Song

Jing Song is responsible for covering the Greater China capital markets which includes the onshore equity and debt transactions, as well as regulation changes in the markets. She started her journalism career as a reporter at IFR Asia, a Thomson Reuters company, focusing on equities. Before this she gained work experience at Radio Television HK, Xinhua News Agency (HK) and Caijing. Jing has a PhD from the City University of Hong Kong and a bachelor and M.A. from Renmin University of China in Beijing. Jing can be contacted at jing.song@financeasia.com