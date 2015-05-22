Jing Song
Jing Song is responsible for covering the Greater China capital markets which includes the onshore equity and debt transactions, as well as regulation changes in the markets.
She started her journalism career as a reporter at IFR Asia, a Thomson Reuters company, focusing on equities. Before this she gained work experience at Radio Television HK, Xinhua News Agency (HK) and Caijing.
Jing has a PhD from the City University of Hong Kong and a bachelor and M.A. from Renmin University of China in Beijing.
Jing can be contacted at jing.song@financeasia.com
Carried by the strong post-listing market performance of Chinese brokerages, HTSC's Hong Kong float qualifies as the largest regional offering of the year.
May 22, 2015
Huatai Securities has enlisted 13 cornerstone investors including Tencent Chairman Pony Ma to subscribe to $1.9 billion worth of shares.
May 17, 2015
A poll by Allen & Overy shows MNCs warming to the renminbi, using the currency to expand business and raise onshore renminbi funds through panda bonds.
April 22, 2015
Real demand has become the major force driving the market, which has been concentrated on collateralised bank loans and asset-backed securities backed by car loans.
April 19, 2015
The largest shareholder in computer giant Lenovo plans to capitalise on favourable sentiment towards China’s financial sector and Beijing's further loosening of capital flows.
April 15, 2015
China's second public corporate bond default hasn't spooked investors. Instead, some appear willing to bet on a White Knight riding in again to save the day.
April 08, 2015
Chinese broker prices deal at top end amid upbeat sentiment towards rallying A-share market.
March 30, 2015
18 cornerstone investors have subscribed to $1.87 billion shares, representing more than 50% of the deal.
March 22, 2015
China’s first and largest online insurer will attract investors including CDH, Value Partners and Hillhouse in its first round of private financing.
March 19, 2015
Agricultural Bank of China completes the second part of a total Rmb80 billion capital-raising exercise; ICBC is expected to be next as banks beef up their balance sheets.
March 19, 2015
